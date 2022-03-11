This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Walt Disney Company is working to halt all of its businesses in Russia following the country's ‘unprovoked invasion of Ukraine’, as per reports
Russia-Ukraine war: Following its decision to pause releasing its new movies in Russia nearly a week ago, Disney has now announced that it is taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia, news agency ANI reported. This comes after the entertainment and media conglomerate on March 1 announced its plans to halt the release of new movies in Russia.
According to Variety, the Walt Disney Company is working to halt all of its businesses in Russia following the country's "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," a spokesperson said on Thursday.
Disney has many linear channels and consumer product brands across Russia, as well as a cruise port located in St. Petersburg. Talking about the company's decision to suspend all of its businesses and services in the country, the Disney spokesperson said, "Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels."
The spokesperson added, "Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others -- such as linear channels and some content and product licensing -- will take time given contractual complexities."
While the businesses are being paused given the current situation, the staff based in Russia will continue to be employed, as per the ANI report.
"Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed. And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees," Disney's statement read.
Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Russia has faced economic blowback. In response to the country's invasion, several entertainment companies including Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia, Sony Music have decided to pause or entirely withdraw business in Russia, while all of the major studios including Paramount Pictures have announced they will stop premiering their films in the country. Additionally, major companies like Microsoft, Apple and Dell have suspended sales in Russia.
(With inputs from agencies)
