Disney has many linear channels and consumer product brands across Russia, as well as a cruise port located in St. Petersburg. Talking about the company's decision to suspend all of its businesses and services in the country, the Disney spokesperson said, "Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels."

