Russia-Ukraine war: Netflix, TikTok shut down operations in Russia

“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," said Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer. MasterCard, which provided fewer details on the suspension, said in a statement that given the “unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment – we have decided to suspend our network services in Russia." U.S. lawmakers had called for the companies to halt transactions in Russia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}