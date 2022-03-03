Russia-Ukraine war: In the wake of Ukraine crisis, Netflix Inc has temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assesses the impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Netflix had four Russian-language series in production and post-production, including "Zato", a detective drama.

This comes on the back of Russia facing boycott in the film and TV industry. The Cannes film festival issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends.

Earlier this week, Netflix said that in the current circumstances it has no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to distribute state-backed channels. Russia is one of the 190 countries where Netflix is available.

Additionally, major Hollywood entertainment companies including Walt Disney Co. and WarnerMedia are pausing the releases of new films in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Disney has put on hold the debut of the new Pixar movie “Turning Red," about a girl who turns into a giant panda, citing the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis". The film will make its debut in the U.S. on the Disney streaming service March 11.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation," the company said in a statement. Disney also said it would also work with international relief organizations to provide aid to refugees. WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., said it would delay the introduction of “The Batman," a installment of the DC Comics franchise starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero. It comes out March 4 in the U.S. and is expected to be one of the year’s highest-grossing pictures.

Sony Pictures Entertainment said it paused planned theatrical releases in Russia, including that of “Morbius," a Spider-Man spin-off starring Jared Leto. Paramount Pictures said on Tuesday that it would delay the debuts of its films “The Lost City" and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2" in Russia.

Hollywood, like many other industries, is struggling with how to react to the invasion of Ukraine. Russia was the ninth-largest foreign market for U.S. films in 2019 and many new releases are scheduled to open there.

A senior manager at Disney’s music group said in a message to music publishers that banking sanctions against Russia were preventing the company from receiving payments associated with its hit soundtrack “Encanto," according to a copy of the message which was posted by a third party on Twitter.

Songs from “Encanto" have been translated into Russian and Ukrainian, and were being downloaded frequently on YouTube. Disney said the manager’s views were not reflective of the company as a whole.

