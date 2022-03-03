Russia-Ukraine war: Netflix to pause all future projects, acquisitions in Russia

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation," the company said in a statement. Disney also said it would also work with international relief organizations to provide aid to refugees. WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., said it would delay the introduction of “The Batman," a installment of the DC Comics franchise starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero. It comes out March 4 in the U.S. and is expected to be one of the year’s highest-grossing pictures.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}