OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >RVNL to sell 15% stake to raise around 800 crore

RVNL to sell 15% stake to raise around 800 crore

The floor price has been fixed at ₹27.50 a share at a discount to the closing price of ₹30.40 a piece on the BSE on Tuesday (Mint)
The floor price has been fixed at 27.50 a share at a discount to the closing price of 30.40 a piece on the BSE on Tuesday (Mint)
 2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2021, 09:54 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • After selling 15% stake, RVNL will meet the minimum 25% public shareholding norm set by the market regulator SEBI
  • RVNL last month reported a consolidated net profit of 281 crore for the December quarter, a jump of 171% over the same quarter a year ago

The central government will sell 15% of its stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) through an offer for sale (OFS) to raise around 800 crore. The issue will open on Wednesday first for non-retail investors and on Thursday for retail investors, the company said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on Tuesday.

At present, government has 87.84% stake in RVNL with the rest 12.16% with the public. After selling 15% stake, RVNL will meet the minimum 25% public shareholding norm set by the market regulator SEBI.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The floor price has been fixed at 27.50 a share at a discount to the closing price of 30.40 a piece on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“Offer for Sale in RVNL opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Thursday. Govt. would divest 10% equity with a 5% Green Shoe option," DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

For FY21, finance ministry has slashed its disinvestment target to 32,000 crore from 2.1 trillion due to the disruptions caused by the covid pandemic. DIPAM has so far mopped up 31,006 crore, with its latest exit from Tata Communications Ltd (TCL). Finance ministry has set an ambitious disinvestment target of 1.75 trillion for FY22 banking on a string of privatizations including BPCL, Air India and initial public offer of Life Insurance Corporation.

RVNL last month reported a consolidated net profit of 281 crore for the December quarter, a jump of 171% over the same quarter a year ago. RVNL was incorporated as an 100% owned PSU of Ministry of Railways in 2003 with the twin objectives of raising extra-budgetary resources and implementation of projects relating to creation and augmentation of capacity of rail infrastructure on fast track basis. RVNL became fully functional by March 2005.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout