Ryanair slashes flight schedule after UK lockdown

Ryanair Holdings Plc slashed its winter schedule, denouncing new coronavirus -related travel restrictions as “draconian" and calling for faster vaccine rollouts in the UK and its home country of Ireland.

Europe’s biggest discount airline said it will offer few flights from Jan. 21 until the travel curbs are lifted. That goes beyond cutbacks made earlier in the week by rivals EasyJet Plc, British Airways and TUI AG. The Dublin-based airline said on its website that traffic will fall to below 1.25 million passengers in January, then drop to as few as 500,000 for February and March.

Traffic levels that low would be reminiscent of April and May of 2020, when air travel came to a near-standstill as the first round of coronavirus infections swept Europe. They would also bring Ryanair right up to the early April Easter break that marks the beginning of the seasonal upswing in travel when weather becomes warmer. Airlines are counting on a rebound in traffic after missing out on the summer season last year.

Ryanair shares slid 2.3% as of 8:35 a.m. in Dublin. They gained 11% in 2020, one of a handful of five stocks to gain among the 20-member Bloomberg World Airlines Index.

The company called Ireland’s lockdowns “inexplicable and ineffective" given that even after Brexit there is still an open border between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Traffic for the year is now seen at between 26 million and 30 million people, versus the earlier outlook for “below 35 million," the company said. The move will pull down traffic for the fiscal year ending in March, though the cutbacks won’t hurt profit because many of the trips would have been loss-making.

New Mutation

The fast-spreading virus strain that’s driven up UK case counts has dashed airline-industry hopes of impending relief from 2020’s unrelenting downturn. Prime Minister Boris Johnson late Monday announced restrictions that will keep most people at home until mid-February, when vaccines are able to stem the worst infection rates since the start of the outbreak.

Other airlines have also trimmed back their schedules. EasyJet, Britain’s biggest discount carrier, pared back its flying program earlier this week to prioritize essential connections between key UK cities and a handful of international routes. British Airways said it’ll keep crucial links open, while TUI halted all package holiday tours from the UK through mid-February, when the new lockdown is set to end.

Ryanair’s forecast marks a further reduction from the 149 million passengers the airline carried in fiscal 2020. It’s had to downgrade expectations throughout the crisis, with estimates issued at the height of the first lockdown in May envisaging as many as 80 million passengers.

Before the pandemic hit, the company had targeted a tally of 154 million for fiscal 2021.

Rival discounter Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, which has filed for insolvency protection, separately reported on Thursday an 81% drop in passenger numbers for the 2020 calendar year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via