S Chand sells entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah at ₹14 crore2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 03:39 PM IST
Since June, the unicorn startup PhysicsWallah has since acquired at least 4 companies.
Since June, the unicorn startup PhysicsWallah has since acquired at least 4 companies.
S Chand and Company Limited, a firm that creates educational content, announced that it would sell its entire, 6.05% stake in the AI/Data Sciences focused Ed Tech platform iNeuron Intelligence Private Limited for a sum of ₹14 crores to PhysicsWallah.