S Chand sells entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah at 14 crore

Commenting on the exit, Mr. Saurabh Mittal, CFO of S Chand and Company Limited said, “"We are happy to now hand over the reins to one of India’s most loved education platforms and are confident that both iNeuron and PhysicsWallah with their expert faculty and focus on blended solutions will have great synergy and the potential to spearhead India’s digital learning journey."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}