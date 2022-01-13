South Korean steel giant POSCO is making aggressive bets in India, for which it has signed an agreement with Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Group to set up an integrated steel mill at Mundra with an investment of around $5 billion.

Prior to entering Gujarat, the South Korean steel major had tested waters in Orissa and Karnataka and had a successful operation in Maharastra.

The Korean company joined hands with Adani Group to set up an environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra, Gujarat along with exploring other business cooperation opportunities.

The non-binding MoU signed between POSCO and Adani intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements, said a joint statement. Both parties are examining various options to cooperate and leverage the technical, financial, and operational strengths of each company.

The companies have also signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat for support and cooperation from the government for the collaboration.

The companies intend to utilise renewable energy resources and green hydrogen, in line with both partners’ ESG (environmental, social and governance) commitments to sustainability and energy efficiency.

Jeong-woo, Choi, the CEO of POSCO, said: “POSCO and Adani are able to come to great synergy in the steel and environment-friendly business with POSCO’s state-of-the-art technology in steel making and Adani’s expertise in energy and infrastructure. I hope this cooperation will be a good and sustainable business cooperation model between India and South Korea."

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said that the partnership will contribute to the growth of India’s manufacturing industry and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision of the government of India. It will also help to strengthen India’s standing in green businesses."

POSCO runs POSCO-Maharashtra, a 1.8 million ton cold-rolled and galvanised mill regarded as the most advanced automotive steel supplier in India, and four processing centres in Pune, Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

The Korean steel giant has had a chequered journey in India so far, with unsuccessful attempts of setting up mega steel projects in Odisha and Karnataka. It had signed an MoU in June 2005, to incorporate an Indian subsidiary and build a steel plant in Odisha, but owing to protests, controversies and delay in land acquisition the plans never took off. Similarly, in 2010, the company signed an MoU with the state of Karnataka but shelved the investment plans in 2013 amid delays in the acquisition of land by the state government.

The tie-up is also a major move for the diversified Adani Group, which has interests in logistics, ports, airports, mining, power generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, among several other sectors. Adani has recently announced major investment plans eyeing to become the largest renewable energy company in the world and produce green hydrogen going ahead. Further, the group is also venturing into new-age businesses with plans for a super app and investing big in data centres.

