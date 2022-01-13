S Korea's POSCO & Adani Group partner to develop steel mill in Gujarat's Mundra

The Korean steel giant has had a chequered journey in India so far, with unsuccessful attempts of setting up mega steel projects in Odisha and Karnataka. It had signed an MoU in June 2005, to incorporate an Indian subsidiary and build a steel plant in Odisha, but owing to protests, controversies and delay in land acquisition the plans never took off. Similarly, in 2010, the company signed an MoU with the state of Karnataka but shelved the investment plans in 2013 amid delays in the acquisition of land by the state government.