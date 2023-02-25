S&P affirms rating of Adani Green, removes from under observation on 'fully' secured debt'
- Adani Green's restricted group 2 includes three entities namely Wardha Solar (Maharashtra), Kodangal Solar Park, and Adani Renewable Energy (RJ).
- S&P expects the company's restricted group to help meet repayment obligations due to its strong reserving mechanism.
Despite the turmoil in Adani Group, S&P Global has affirmed its rating on Adani Green Energy at 'BB+' with a stable outlook. Also, the American credit rating agency has removed the company from under-criteria observation. S&P expects the company's restricted group to help meet repayment obligations due to its strong reserving mechanism.
