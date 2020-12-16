S&P affirms Shriram Transport Finance ratings, removes it from credit watch

MUMBAI: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday affirmed its long-term and short-term issuer credit rating for Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd (STFC) and also removed the ratings from credit watch on expectations of sustained improvement in its liquidity over the next 12 months.

"We expect STFC's capital to remain strong, with the S&P Global Ratings risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio at about 11% over the next 12 months. Key risks to our RAC projection are higher credit costs or credit growth than we forecast," S&P said.

The report pointed out that STFC’s results for the second quarter of FY21 were better than expected, with a material recovery in semi-urban and rural markets.

“The reopening of the Indian economy following covid-19 has increased cash flows of road transport operators (the company's key borrowers). Collections have improved significantly and were more than 90% (by value) in September-November, compared with about 50% in June-August and 30% in May," it said.

The stable outlook on STFC, S&P said, reflects its view that the company's deterioration in asset quality will be manageable and it will maintain its financial profile over the next 12 months.

The report pointed out that that STFC’s ability to tap various sources for funds over the past three to four months, including from banks, capital markets, and securitisation, indicates an improvement in funding conditions. The company also raised ₹1,500 crore capital through a rights issue in August, which has improved its Tier 1 capital ratio by 200 basis points (bps) to 20.1% as of 30 September 2020.

According to the report, STFC's earnings have a buffer to absorb a moderate deterioration amid tough operating conditions. S&P forecasts that the company's credit costs will stay high at 2.5%-3.5% of gross loans over the next 12 months. Its earnings will likely decline to 1.3%-1.7% of average assets (1.6% annualized for the first half of fiscal 2021) due to high credit costs and lower margins and S&P believes STFC's pre-provision earnings of 5.8% of assets can support higher credit costs, if required.

However, the report added that S&P will lower its ratings on STFC if the company's asset quality deteriorates significantly.

