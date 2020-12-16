S&P affirms Shriram Transport Finance ratings, removes it from credit watch

According to the report, STFC's earnings have a buffer to absorb a moderate deterioration amid tough operating conditions. S&P forecasts that the company's credit costs will stay high at 2.5%-3.5% of gross loans over the next 12 months. Its earnings will likely decline to 1.3%-1.7% of average assets (1.6% annualized for the first half of fiscal 2021) due to high credit costs and lower margins and S&P believes STFC's pre-provision earnings of 5.8% of assets can support higher credit costs, if required.