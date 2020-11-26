S&P Global downgrades DIAL’s long-term rating to B- from B+

Rating agency S&P Global on Wednesday downgraded Delhi International Airport Ltd’s (DIAL) long-term issue rating on its senior secured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘B+’, citing heightened liquidity risks faced by the airport operator.

“We lowered the ratings on DIAL due to uncertainty in the company’s receipt of CPD (commercial property development) income and deposits from Bharti Realty Ltd. Our base case no longer considers these cash flows because CPD income has now been delayed for more than one year and we have no visibility on the timeline for resolution," it said.

“We believe DIAL could face increased liquidity risks given its high dependence on CPD cash flows to support interest obligations and capital expenditure (capex) amid continuing regulatory uncertainty," it said.

In 2019, Bharti Realty agreed to develop and operate a DIAL land parcel for ₹363 crore. DIAL had expected the transaction to close in September 2019, “which would have resulted in lease rentals of about ₹3.6 billion per year and a one-off upfront security deposit payment of about ₹15.3 billion", S&P said. However, the transaction has not closed yet, and S&P believes that there could be increased risks of contract renegotiation or even cancellation.

According to S&P, an obligation rated ‘B’ is more vulnerable to non-payment than obligations rated ‘BB’, but states that the company currently has the capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation.

In this case, adverse business, financial or economic conditions are likely to impair its capacity or willingness to meet its financial commitments on the obligation.

A senior secured note is a type of bond that takes precedence over other debts in the event of a company declaring bankruptcy.

“The company’s (DIAL) high cash balance would likely be depleted at a faster pace given that its large committed expansion plans were highly dependent on the receipt of CPD funds," S&P Global said.

“This, combined with significantly weaker passenger traffic due to covid restrictions and large interest servicing costs, would put pressure on DIAL’s ability to service its interest obligations over our projection horizon," it added.

The ongoing pandemic has adversely impacted Indian airports, airlines and other aviation stock holders due to restrictions that have depressed travel demand.

Credit rating agency ICRA has estimated passenger traffic across airports in the country to decline by 45-50% in FY21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via