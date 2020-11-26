S&P Global downgrades DIAL’s long-term rating to B- from B+

In 2019, Bharti Realty agreed to develop and operate a DIAL land parcel for ₹363 crore. DIAL had expected the transaction to close in September 2019, “which would have resulted in lease rentals of about ₹3.6 billion per year and a one-off upfront security deposit payment of about ₹15.3 billion", S&P said. However, the transaction has not closed yet, and S&P believes that there could be increased risks of contract renegotiation or even cancellation.