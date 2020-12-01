S&P upgrades itself to data juggernaut with IHS Markit deal

S&P Global Inc. spent most of the past decade expanding beyond its core business of rating bonds. Now, its proposed $44 billion acquisition of IHS Markit Ltd. stands to solidify its position as one of the world’s largest financial-data companies.

S&P’s push into data coincided with the rise of passive investing and quantitative trading, which have made its information even more essential to bankers, traders and investors worldwide. The planned deal would ratchet up its competition with such companies as Bloomberg LP, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.

“When you look at the breadth of who we are serving, we have a ton of competitors," S&P Chief Executive Officer Douglas Peterson said in an interview.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to antitrust review and other conditions.

The move marks the latest step in the company’s yearslong transformation. A decade ago, the company was a conglomerate called McGraw-Hill Cos. It owned local television stations and published college textbooks, as well as stock-market indexes like the S&P 500 and its famed bond ratings.

The ratings franchise took a hit after the 2008 financial crisis from controversy over assigning top grades to complex securities backed by subprime mortgages that blew up when the U.S. housing bubble popped. S&P ultimately paid $1.5 billion, without admitting or denying wrongdoing, to resolve litigation with the Justice Department, states and others stemming from its ratings of mortgage bonds.

Early in the 2010s, McGraw-Hill agreed to sell its TV stations and education division, while bolstering its index unit through a tie-up with Dow Jones Indices. Under Mr. Peterson, who has held the CEO job since 2013, it acquired assets like SNL Financial, a data provider focusing on banking and insurance, while shedding J.D Power, a more consumer-oriented brand known for its auto rankings.

In 2016 the company renamed itself S&P Global, discarding a family name it had held for more than a century.

The company’s strategy of providing data, ratings and indexes to financial firms has helped it stay highly profitable. Last year, S&P Global had a 48% operating margin, the 14th-highest of all companies in the S&P 500, according to FactSet data.

S&P Global still runs the largest U.S. credit ratings agency, issuing just under half of all ratings, giving it a market share greater than its main rivals Moody’s Corp. and Fitch Ratings Inc. combined, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a report in January.

The ratings business has boomed in recent years as low global interest rates spurred record new bond issuance, lifting S&P’s stock valuation and giving it more capital to pay for a major acquisition. Still, ratings revenues can be prone to fluctuations in corporate debt issuance. The IHS Markit deal would help reduce S&P’s dependence on that segment, diversifying its businesses to give it a more predictable stream of subscription-based revenue, analysts say.

“Investors like recurring revenues," said Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau. S&P Global’s stock gained 3% on Monday after the deal was announced, indicating that investors welcomed the transaction despite its hefty price tag, which includes $4.8 billion of net debt. Shares of IHS Markit were up 7.4%.

The tie-up would also help S&P expand its footprint in the lucrative indexing business, which surged over the past decade as investors switched from actively managed funds to passive vehicles like exchange-traded funds that mimic indexes. About $1.7 trillion of ETF assets globally track S&P’s benchmarks, making it by far the world’s largest indexer, ahead of rivals like MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell, according to data provider ETFGI.

IHS Markit’s debt-pricing information and franchise of debt indices, including credit derivatives, would help S&P grow its fixed-income indexes at a time when baby boomers are retiring and switching out of stock investments into bonds. The amount of money in fixed-income ETFs surpassed $1 trillion for the first time last year, a symbolic milestone for passive bond investing.

“We have the premier equity-index franchise," Mr. Peterson said. “We felt, based on what we were hearing from our customers, that having a fixed-income and credit franchise is essential."

In credit markets, the combined company would also become the primary vendor of information and services in the roughly $2 trillion market for below-investment-grade corporate loans, an executive at a competing ratings firm said. S&P provides ratings for many of the companies borrowing the debt and runs a widely followed loan index, while IHS Markit sells pricing data and portfolio and document-management software to loan-fund managers.

The deal would also enhance S&P’s energy unit, S&P Global Platts, which grew out of a monthly petroleum magazine started in 1909 and publishes benchmark price indexes for crude oil, natural gas and other commodities that are widely used by traders and futures exchanges.

IHS Markit owns a smaller rival to Platts, Oil Price Information Service, as well as a huge database on U.S. oil well activity.

