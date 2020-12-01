S&P upgrades itself to data juggernaut with IHS Markit deal

S&P upgrades itself to data juggernaut with IHS Markit deal4 min read . 01:12 PM IST
- Merger gives S&P boost in indexing, commodities and fixed-income data
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
S&P Global Inc. spent most of the past decade expanding beyond its core business of rating bonds. Now, its proposed $44 billion acquisition of IHS Markit Ltd. stands to solidify its position as one of the world’s largest financial-data companies.
S&P’s push into data coincided with the rise of passive investing and quantitative trading, which have made its information even more essential to bankers, traders and investors worldwide. The planned deal would ratchet up its competition with such companies as Bloomberg LP, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.