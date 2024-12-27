New Delhi, Dec 27 ( PTI) SaaS fintech platform Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd plans to acquire at least two companies in the next financial year to drive growth, a top company official said on Friday.

The new-age fintech this week raised ₹595 crore through a qualified institutional placement.

"We are evaluating 5 to 6 potential targets in the SaaS FinTech space, including areas like merchant card software, accounts receivables, and FASTag solutions with plans to acquire at least two companies in the upcoming financial year," Zaggle founder and Executive Chairman Raj Narayanam said.

"We are aiming for a billion-dollar revenue target within the next 5 to 6 years," Raj noted.

The company is looking to strategically accelerate its growth trajectory through strategic acquisitions, he added.

Zaggle recently invested about ₹48 crore to acquire stakes in two companies. It picked up a 98.32 per cent controlling stake in Span Across IT Solutions (TaxSpanner) by infusing ₹32.07 crore and another ₹15.60 crore was invested to secure a 26 per cent stake in Mobileware Technologies.

Zaggle this week raised ₹595 crore from qualified institutional investors, including Bank of India ELSS tax saver, Societe Generale – ODI ICICI Prudential Technology Fund and Nuvama Enhanced Dynamic Growth Equity (Edge) Fund. placement.

A board committee approved the allotment of 1.13 crore equity shares at ₹523.20 per share to eligible qualified institutional buyers on Monday.