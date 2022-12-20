SaaS fintech Zaggle to raise ₹750 cr in IPO2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 11:52 PM IST
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) fintech firm Zaggle is looking to raise ₹750 crore through an initial public offering (IPO)
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) fintech firm Zaggle is looking to raise ₹750 crore through an initial public offering (IPO)
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) fintech firm Zaggle is looking to raise ₹750 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started