SaaS startup Toplyne raises $2.5 million from Surge, Together Fund, others

"Founders and builders of product-led growth companies face the challenge of sales prioritization every day. Zeroing in on users who are most likely to pay is key to future-proofing your success. The Toplyne team’s experience in this sector, both as investors and entrepreneurs, convinced us that they’re the right team to solve this problem, and we're thrilled that Together Fund can help them scale." said Girish Mathrubootham, chief executive officer and founder, Nasdaq-listed Freshworks.