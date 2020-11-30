Sabadell and BBVA scrap mega merger discussion

The breakdown of the merger talks with Sabadell is unlikely to cause too much of a dent in BBVA's operations as BBVA received a large amount of capital after selling its U.S. business to PNC for $11.6 billion last month. Further, BBVA's share price has been rising after the bank mentioned that this deal was just one of many options. Sabadell, on the other hand, is under increasing pressure to boost its profitability. While Sabadell pledged to release a new business plan next year, this was evidently not enough to convince investors as its shares plummeted after only having just ridden a wave of optimism surrounding a COVID-19 vaccine.