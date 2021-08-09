Sabyasachi x H&M collection to hit stores this month

NEW DELHI: Swedish fashion retailer H&M’s first global collaboration with homegrown designer Sabyasachi is set to hit stores in India on 12 August. The collection comprising long flowy dresses, tunics, blouses, shirts, wide pants and sarees will be retailed at 10 select stores in the country as well as on H&M’s own site and marketplace Myntra, the retailer said on Monday.

The collaboration was first announced last year but was stalled as covid-cases emerged in the country calling for a complete lockdown in the subsequent weeks.

The collection will be available on 12 August, 1100am onwards at select H&M stores in India by appointment only for shoppers in cities of Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Mohali, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida and Lucknow. It will be also available on HM.com and Myntra.

The collection will also be available on hm.com worldwide and at select H&M flagship stores around the world, the retailer, which has over 50 stores in the country, said in a statement.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will retail accessories, jewellery, footwear, sunglasses for both women and men. It will also offer a first-of-its-kind collaboration saree which is exclusively designed for customers in India, it added.

“I am happy to announce the new date for the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Due to the complexities of the Covid-19 situation, we had to put the launch on hold but I’m eagerly looking forward to bringing this ‘ready-to-wear’ collection that will bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life in an understated yet glamorous style." Sabyasachi said.

Maria Gemzell, head of new development, H&M, said shoppers now value the use of homegrown crafts and textiles more than ever.

“We look forward to taking this stunning collection to as many people across the global as we can," said Gemzell.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.