Sachin Bansal backed Navi MF files for Blockchain Fund, steers clear of crypto

A methodology document for the index says that the index will focus on ‘active enablers’ and ‘active users’ of blockchain. Active enablers are companies actively developing blockchain technology products or systems for their own use internally, but also for sale and support for other companies. Alternatively, active enablers are direct service providers for blockchain technology or have business models that rely on delivering products or services that utilize blockchain technology. Active Users are companies that are using blockchain technology which is generally supported by an Active Enabler or have at least one use or test case of using blockchain technology. The index is up 45.5% over the past year and 19.83% over the past 3 years as of 29th October 2021 according to the Navi MF filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}