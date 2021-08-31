Sachin Bansal’s Navi MF plans to bring Vanguard Funds to India

Vanguard, founded by John Bogle is a pioneer in passive investing in the US and is also the second-largest money manager in the US after Blackrock. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund has an expense ratio of just 0.04%. It has delivered returns of 44.33%, 18.75% and 14.70% CAGR over the past 1, 3 and 10 years, in dollar terms. Under Sebi rules, the expense ratio of the Indian fund house cannot be more than twice the underlying fund. This would cap the expense ratio of the Navi Total US Stock Market FoF to just 0.12% in all.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}