Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies lays off 20% employees: Report2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Navi Technologies, the NBFC startup founded by Sachin Bansal, has reportedly laid off over 250 employees, around 20% of its workforce, as part of a downsizing initiative.
