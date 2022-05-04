What matters a whole lot for us is creating a work atmosphere that enables people to grow in their careers and helps us deliver our mission of bringing cutting-edge technology & services to the fashion & lifestyle industries. Over the years, as you know, numerous people — women as well as men — have joined Zilingo at a junior level and have grown with the company into positions of leadership, and it makes me as a leader truly proud and happy that we've been able to create a positive culture of growth. And while statistics rarely ever tell a full story, it's nevertheless true that Zilingo not only has a nearly even gender ratio but also has a number of leadership roles. These include country managers and SVPs of our business orgs, many of our senior engineering leaders, our senior product managers, our data & UX leads, leaders in the HR, finance, and legal teams, and many more.