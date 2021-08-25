Sadashiv Nayak is new Future Retail CEO

Its business was part of the deal that saw Reliance Industries Ltd acquire the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business of the debt-laden Future Group for ₹24,713 crore in 2020. The deal, however, is facing legal hurdles. Amazon has initiated arbitration proceedings against Future Group’s decision to sell its business to Reliance Industries. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld a Singapore emergency arbitrator’s order blocking the acquisition.