Home >Companies >News >Sadashiv Nayak is new Future Retail CEO

Sadashiv Nayak is new Future Retail CEO

Nayak was CEO of Big Bazaar for the last 8 years.
2 min read . 25 Aug 2021 Suneera Tandon

Sadashiv Nayak, who takes charge with immediate effect, has been associated with Future Group over 17 years. Out of this, in the last eight years, he was CEO of Big Bazaar, the company’s flagship large-format retail chain

Future Retail Ltd, which operates large and small format stores under the Big Bazaar, Fashion at Big Bazaar, Foodhall and Easy Day formats on Wednesday named Sadashiv Nayak as chief executive officer (CEO).

Future Retail Ltd, which operates large and small format stores under the Big Bazaar, Fashion at Big Bazaar, Foodhall and Easy Day formats on Wednesday named Sadashiv Nayak as chief executive officer (CEO).

Nayak, who takes charge with immediate effect, has been associated with Future Group over 17 years. Out of this, in the last eight years, he was CEO of Big Bazaar, the company’s flagship large-format retail chain.

Nayak, who takes charge with immediate effect, has been associated with Future Group over 17 years. Out of this, in the last eight years, he was CEO of Big Bazaar, the company's flagship large-format retail chain.

“As recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee, the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e. on 25th August 2021 had inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sadashiv Nayak as chief executive officer of the company with effect from 25th August 2021," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Nayak shall also act as key managerial personnel for the purpose of compliance under applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, it added.

Future Retail, part of Future Group, operates large formats under Big Bazaar, fbb Fashion at Big Bazaar, Hypercity, Foodhall as well as small store formats like Easyday, Heritage, Nilgiris in the country.

Its business was part of the deal that saw Reliance Industries Ltd acquire the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business of the debt-laden Future Group for 24,713 crore in 2020. The deal, however, is facing legal hurdles. Amazon has initiated arbitration proceedings against Future Group’s decision to sell its business to Reliance Industries. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court upheld a Singapore emergency arbitrator’s order blocking the acquisition.

Nayak succeeds Sanjay Jain, who was briefly named CEO of Future Retail in March 2020. Jain, however, never formally took on the role.

Prior to Future Group, Nayak was associated with fast moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd. He has close to three decades of experience.

