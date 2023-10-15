Safety first: Why ADAS cars are the talk of town

How big will the ADAS market be?

India is currently at a nascent stage of ADAS adoption, focusing on automation levels L1 and L2 in premium SUVs and sedans. Regulation and standardization are key to boosting confidence in the ADAS ecosystem. Premium SUVs are likely to be the growth drivers, with Crisil estimating mid-sized SUVs to have up to 20% ADAS penetration by 2028, and 6-10% from nearly nil in the case of compact UVs and hatchbacks. It expects the market for ADAS components like cameras and sensors to grow six times by FY28.