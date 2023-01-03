Safex Chemicals to invest 1 billion in agri-tech segment in next 3 years

“We are delighted to announce that we have undertaken 4 acquisitions in past 7 Years. We also enjoy the status of being an A-rated company for our external credit rating by premier rating agency “CRISIL" because of phenomenal financial track record, strong debt protection metrics and superior creditworthiness. To maintain a sustainable performance and strategizing better market penetration, we are looking forward to commence our marketing operations in J&K, Assam, Tamil Nādu and Karnataka," said Piyush Jindal, Group Director, Safex.