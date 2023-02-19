Saffola now a ₹2,000 crore-plus brand, says Marico CEO; weighs in on inflation
Witnessing a promising growth in its food business, Marico's master brand, Saffola's worth crossed the ₹2,000 crore mark, said Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta. He also said that the the economy has moved past the worst of inflation and threw light upon FMCG sector growth. The sector is recovering with time amid the comeback of rural market.
