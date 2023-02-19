Saffola now a 2,000 crore-plus brand, says Marico CEO; weighs in on inflation

Witnessing a promising growth in its food business, Marico's master brand, Saffola's worth crossed the ₹2,000 crore mark, said Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta. He also said that the the economy has moved past the worst of inflation and threw light upon FMCG sector growth. The sector is recovering with time amid the comeback of rural market.

"I think the worst is behind," said Gupta, adding, "Overall for FMCG, we see a gradual recovery, but that has to be led by rural. Urban has been decent. Saffola master brand, if we put together, it is a ₹2,000-crore-plus brand," Saugata Gupta told PTI.

He believed that the rural FMCG market is expected to have a turnaround in the next 2-3 quarters. It witnessed a decline in the last 4-5 quarters.

Saugata also added that food continues to do well at the industry level. Whereas, the home and personal care category is struggling a bit. Mainly due to high inflation last year. With easing inflation, Marico MD expects "better margins" in top-line.

General trade is already doing well. Whereas, the urban market and modern trade are recovering to pre-COVID levels. He expressed confidence of his company's growth in India but expressed hurdles of inflation and currency headwinds in the company's growth. "We continue to be resilient and we are confident of double-digit constant currency growth," said Saugata.

Marico aims for ₹ 850 crore revenue in FY24

As the company is expanding its business under different brands, Marico has set a target of ₹850 crore plus revenue in the current financial year.Company's business in other premium portfolios like skincare, male grooming etc, which are non-core parts of the portfolio, in the next two years will constitute to mid-teens to Marico's overall turnover, he said.

"Food has been one of the significant diversification journeys we have taken in Marico. Our effort was to expand the total addressable market, with the brand Saffola, participating in the healthier food segment," Gupta added.

Marico's food business grew by 31% in December quarter

The company showed an impressive performance in previous quarter. Its food business grew by 31 per cent in the latest December quarter.

The company is expanding its footprint in the food segment, and plans to add more healthy food products under its brand Saffola. Saffola has become a lot more than just an edible oil, as it offers its honey, peanut butter, soya chunks, instant noodles, etc.

The company aims to target consumers who are looking for healthy food options in the market. However, hair oils posted a value decline of 3 per cent. Moreover, its sales from channels such as general trade fell in mid-single digits. In contrary, sales from modern trade channels and e-commerce grew in high double digits.

A large chunk of Marico's revenue comes from rural markets. It owns brands like Parachute, Saffola, Hair & Care, Nihar, Nihar Naturals, Livon etc.

(With PTI inputs)