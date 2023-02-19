Saffola now a 2,000 crore-plus brand, says Marico CEO; weighs in on inflation

Marico aims for ₹ 850 crore revenue in FY24

As the company is expanding its business under different brands, Marico has set a target of ₹850 crore plus revenue in the current financial year.Company's business in other premium portfolios like skincare, male grooming etc, which are non-core parts of the portfolio, in the next two years will constitute to mid-teens to Marico's overall turnover, he said.