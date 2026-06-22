SaffronStays pivots to luxury villas and religious tourism

NEW DELHI : After years of building its business around weekend holiday homes in Maharashtra, villa rental platform SaffronStays is pivoting towards luxury villas, premium estates and religious tourism as it looks to tap new demand segments across India.
NEW DELHI : After years of building its business around weekend holiday homes in Maharashtra, villa rental platform SaffronStays is pivoting towards luxury villas, premium estates and religious tourism as it looks to tap new demand segments across India.
“We have been very selective about the kind of inventory we add. The focus has been on improving the quality of the portfolio rather than simply increasing the number of homes,” founder and chief executive Devendra Parulekar told Mint.
“We have been very selective about the kind of inventory we add. The focus has been on improving the quality of the portfolio rather than simply increasing the number of homes,” founder and chief executive Devendra Parulekar told Mint.
He said the move has been driven by economics as much as demand, as budget homes generated lower yields while requiring similar levels of operations, customer support and compliance.
Premium properties, on the other hand, generate higher yields, delivering stronger revenue per home and better margins. Three years ago, around 75 of its 200 homes were in the budget category. Today, it manages more than 500 homes, but fewer than 40 fall into that segment.
Fresh funding
To support its next phase of growth, the company has also raised $3.5 million in growth capital led by Infinity Ventures, with participation from several family offices. The round, completed last week, comprised a mix of fresh primary capital and a partial secondary sale by existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures.
The company plans to use the funds to strengthen technology, accelerate expansion and enter new markets.
“As we build stronger economics around the business, we expect gross bookings to rise to about ₹150 crore in 2026-27, up from ₹108 crore in FY26 and ₹66 crore in FY24. Our net earnings are projected to rise to ₹38-39 crore in FY27 from ₹27 crore in FY26,” he said.
He added that the company was operating at a loss around six years ago, but has been profitable for the past four years. Its earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stands at around 1%, and the company expects operating leverage to expand margins by about 1.5 percentage points annually as revenue growth outpaces costs.
It’s premium inventory, what it calls Signature Series and X Series portfolio, comprises around 200 large estates, which contribute 52% of the overall business. These homes are rare finds, he said. With everything from a helipad to a tennis court, they cater to larger, affluent travellers seeking private spaces and customized experiences.
North India push
The company is also expanding beyond its western India stronghold. Over the past two fiscal years, inventory in North India has grown by 70%, while South India and Goa have recorded growth of 90% and 200%, respectively.
Parulekar said the company sees significant room for growth in regions where branded holiday-home operators remain underpenetrated. While Maharashtra remains an important market, SaffronStays is increasingly expanding its scale across destinations in northern and southern India.
Alongside the portfolio shift, the company is investing in technology and direct customer acquisition. SaffronStays recently launched its consumer app, which already contributes around 8% of total sales. Direct channels account for about 70% of bookings, while online travel agencies and other third-party platforms contribute the remaining 30%.
Its competitors include managed vacation rental platforms such as industry leader StayVista and others like Elivaas and Lohono Stays, which are also expanding their premium villa portfolios across leisure destinations. “I would safely say there are 20,000 villas and homestays across India. The operator-managed market would be around 2,000-2,500 properties today,” Parulekar said.
Another area of focus for the company will be religious tourism, one of the fastest-growing segments of the country's travel industry. It is developing a new accommodation model aimed at multi-generational families travelling to temple destinations, a market it believes remains underserved by traditional hospitality formats.
It has identified around 20 temple destinations across India for potential projects. Unlike conventional hotels, these properties are expected to feature apartment-style accommodation, community spaces and destination-specific food offerings tailored to pilgrims and family groups travelling together.
Parulekar said many religious destinations still lack accommodation designed for large families, despite rising visitor numbers and improving infrastructure around major pilgrimage centres.
“We also plan to build five regional business units over the next five years, with each targeting about ₹100 crore in annual business,” he added.
Axon Developers' report The Indian Second Home Market Outlook 2025, prepared with 360 realtors, estimates that the country’s second-home market was worth around $3.2 billion in 2025, up from $1.39 billion in 2021, and projects it to grow further as demand rises for villas, cottages, farm stays and leisure homes.
The report, released in 2025, attributes the growth to changing lifestyles after the pandemic, including greater demand for wellness-led travel, staycations and workcations.