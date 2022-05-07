Sagar Cements allot shares worth 350 cr to Premji Invest affiliate

In a statement today, Sagar Cements said the company allotted 1,32,07,548 equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹265 per share to Pl Opportunities Fund 1 Scheme II (PIOF), on a preferential basis in accordance with the approval accorded by the shareholders at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on April 23, 2022.