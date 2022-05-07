Sagar Cements allot shares worth 350 cr to Premji Invest affiliate

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sagar Cements to utilise the investment proceeds towards meeting the organic and inorganic expansion plans of the Company along with funding its general corporate expenses.
One of the leading cement manufacturers in India, Sagar Cements on Saturday announced the allotment of equity shares worth over ₹350 crore to Pl Opportunities Fund I Scheme II.
In a statement today, Sagar Cements said the company allotted 1,32,07,548 equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹265 per share to Pl Opportunities Fund 1 Scheme II (PIOF), on a preferential basis in accordance with the approval accorded by the shareholders at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on April 23, 2022.
PIOF is an affiliate of Premji Invest, a leading Private Equity fund in India.
The allotment of shares was valued at around ₹350 crore at the issue price.
"The investment proceeds will be largely utilized towards meeting the organic and inorganic expansion plans of the Company along with funding its general corporate expenses," Sagar Cements said in the statement.
Following the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Sagar Cements has now increased from ₹23.5 crore to over ₹26.14 crore.
On Friday, Sagar Cements shares closed at ₹224.10 apiece down by 1.65% on BSE.