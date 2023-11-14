Hello User
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiac arrest, Sahara India Pariwar mourns loss

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiac arrest, Sahara India Pariwar mourns loss

Livemint

Subrata Roy was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Sunday after his health deteriorated

A file photo of Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy

Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday in Mumbai on Tuesday night, according to a company statement. He was 75.

"It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon’ble ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar," the Sahara Group said in a statement.

He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute on Sunday after his health deteriorated.

He passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes, the company statement added.

15 Nov 2023
