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Former Swiggy CTO’s trading app Sahi eyes up to $50 mn at $500 mn valuation

Salman SH
5 min read20 Oct 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Dale Vaz, co-founder and CEO of stock trading app Sahi.
Dale Vaz, co-founder and CEO of stock trading app Sahi.
Summary

Founder Dale Vaz is betting on single-screen trading technology and discounted 10 F&O pricing to build Sahi into a serious contender against incumbent discount brokers such as Groww and Zerodha.

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Bengaluru: Sahi, a stock trading app founded by former Swiggy chief technology officer Dale Vaz, is in talks to raise $40-50 million at a valuation of $400-500 million, two people aware of the development said. The company hired an investment bank last month to run the fundraising process, the people added.

Bengaluru: Sahi, a stock trading app founded by former Swiggy chief technology officer Dale Vaz, is in talks to raise $40-50 million at a valuation of $400-500 million, two people aware of the development said. The company hired an investment bank last month to run the fundraising process, the people added.

“The company is pitching to Indian and overseas venture capital firms, but the talks are still at a very early stage,” one of them said. Mint could not ascertain whether any new investors have committed to the round.

“The company is pitching to Indian and overseas venture capital firms, but the talks are still at a very early stage,” one of them said. Mint could not ascertain whether any new investors have committed to the round.

Sahi is pitching itself as an alternative to established discount brokers, combining lower brokerage fees with free, in-house charting tools and AI-powered features, one of the people said.

Its AI assistant, Kyro, lets users analyze charts, review past trades and create custom indicators through plain-language instructions, according to the company’s website. However, trading decisions and order placement remain with the user.

At the upper end, the valuation would be 2.5 times the $200 million that Sahi was valued at in April, when it raised $33 million in a Series B round led by Accel's growth fund, with participation from Elevation Capital and Accel India. That came 10 months after a $10.5 million Series A round at a valuation of about $60 million.

Online brokers, primarily operating on a discount-broking model, accounted for 76–78% of active NSE clients in FY25, up from 38–40% in FY20, according to a September 2025 study by consulting firm Redseer, commissioned by Groww for its IPO. The wider investment and wealth-management industry, which includes discount brokerages, represented an estimated 1.1 trillion revenue opportunity in FY25, Redseer said. It projected this would reach 2.2–2.6 trillion by FY30.

Sahi declined to comment on Mint’s queries emailed on Monday.

Also Read | Cashfree in talks to raise $80-100 million

Targeting power traders

Founded in 2023 by Vaz and former Kotak Securities executive Manish Jain, Sahi launched its app in December 2024. Like most online brokers, it earns mainly from brokerage, a fee charged on every executed order.

After a 30-day free period, Sahi charges a flat 10 an order on futures and options (F&O) contracts, tied to the future price of a stock or index. Its competitors Groww and Dhan charge a flat 20 per executed F&O order. Zerodha charges 20 for options and 20 or 0.03% of the order value, whichever is lower, for futures.

“With the 10 pricing, an active trader may get up to 50% savings on their brokerage, but they stay because of the product experience, the simplicity, and the speed,” Vaz said in an interview with Mint last month.

Sahi’s brokerage revenue depends on how often customers trade, making frequent traders particularly important to its business. Those who trade more than 100 times a month make up about half its base but account for about 80% of transactions, Vaz said.

Tackling cognitive load

Low brokerage fees and easy account opening are no longer enough to set brokers apart, Vaz said. Platforms are now competing by offering more market data and trading tools, but users must spend time learning how to use them. “We are actually drowning users in cognitive load,” he said, referring to the effort needed to process that information and make trading decisions.

Sahi's answer is a single screen that shows a trader's charts, option prices, open positions, orders and profit or loss, and lets them trade from the same place. On most apps, these sit on separate screens.

Sahi built its own charting engine, the software that displays price movements and indicators traders use to analyze the market. Developing it in-house allowed the company to integrate charts with order execution, so users can track prices and place trades from the same screen, Vaz said.

Also Read | Supernova in talks to raise $15–20 million from Vertex Ventures, Verlinvest

Deep-pocketed rivals

Sahi is still a small player. It had 281,028 active clients on the NSE in September, ranking 17th with a 0.61% share, according to NSE data. An active client is one who has traded at least once in the past year. Sahi's base grew 11% from August, the fastest among the top 20 brokers.

Groww leads with 13.45 million active clients, a 29% share and about twice Zerodha's 6.79 million. Dhan is eighth with 1.12 million. Groww, which entered stock broking in 2020, overtook Zerodha in September 2023, when it had 6.63 million active clients to Zerodha's 6.48 million. Zerodha had led since 2019.

Sahi also faces stiff competition from rivals that have raised much larger funding rounds. Groww raised about $596 million from investors before it listed in November 2025, and now has a market value of about 1.24 trillion. Dhan's parent, Raise Financial Services, raised $120 million at a $1.2 billion valuation in October 2025. Zerodha, which has never raised outside capital, reported a net profit of 4,283 crore in fiscal 2026.

Customer acquisition is a key expense for online brokers, which compete for attention through digital advertising, influencer partnerships and promotional offers. The challenge is not just getting someone to download an app or open an account, but persuading them to start trading and keep using the platform.

Word-of-mouth referrals and videos showcasing the app help keep Sahi’s customer acquisition costs down, Vaz said. But the company is not looking to compete with mass-market brokers on customer numbers. Instead, it is targeting people who want to manage their investments more actively, rather than those content to start a systematic investment plan (SIP) and leave it running. “There is a large base of people who are currently passive, but who would like to take control over their financial future,” he said.

Also Read | Early investors in Groww set to reap up to $498 million in block deal
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Meet the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capitalRead more

, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

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HomeCompaniesNewsFormer Swiggy CTO’s trading app Sahi eyes up to $50 mn at $500 mn valuation

Former Swiggy CTO’s trading app Sahi eyes up to $50 mn at $500 mn valuation

Salman SH
5 min read20 Oct 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Dale Vaz, co-founder and CEO of stock trading app Sahi.
Dale Vaz, co-founder and CEO of stock trading app Sahi.
Summary

Founder Dale Vaz is betting on single-screen trading technology and discounted 10 F&O pricing to build Sahi into a serious contender against incumbent discount brokers such as Groww and Zerodha.

Gift this article

Bengaluru: Sahi, a stock trading app founded by former Swiggy chief technology officer Dale Vaz, is in talks to raise $40-50 million at a valuation of $400-500 million, two people aware of the development said. The company hired an investment bank last month to run the fundraising process, the people added.

Bengaluru: Sahi, a stock trading app founded by former Swiggy chief technology officer Dale Vaz, is in talks to raise $40-50 million at a valuation of $400-500 million, two people aware of the development said. The company hired an investment bank last month to run the fundraising process, the people added.

“The company is pitching to Indian and overseas venture capital firms, but the talks are still at a very early stage,” one of them said. Mint could not ascertain whether any new investors have committed to the round.

“The company is pitching to Indian and overseas venture capital firms, but the talks are still at a very early stage,” one of them said. Mint could not ascertain whether any new investors have committed to the round.

Sahi is pitching itself as an alternative to established discount brokers, combining lower brokerage fees with free, in-house charting tools and AI-powered features, one of the people said.

Its AI assistant, Kyro, lets users analyze charts, review past trades and create custom indicators through plain-language instructions, according to the company’s website. However, trading decisions and order placement remain with the user.

At the upper end, the valuation would be 2.5 times the $200 million that Sahi was valued at in April, when it raised $33 million in a Series B round led by Accel's growth fund, with participation from Elevation Capital and Accel India. That came 10 months after a $10.5 million Series A round at a valuation of about $60 million.

Online brokers, primarily operating on a discount-broking model, accounted for 76–78% of active NSE clients in FY25, up from 38–40% in FY20, according to a September 2025 study by consulting firm Redseer, commissioned by Groww for its IPO. The wider investment and wealth-management industry, which includes discount brokerages, represented an estimated 1.1 trillion revenue opportunity in FY25, Redseer said. It projected this would reach 2.2–2.6 trillion by FY30.

Sahi declined to comment on Mint’s queries emailed on Monday.

Also Read | Cashfree in talks to raise $80-100 million

Targeting power traders

Founded in 2023 by Vaz and former Kotak Securities executive Manish Jain, Sahi launched its app in December 2024. Like most online brokers, it earns mainly from brokerage, a fee charged on every executed order.

After a 30-day free period, Sahi charges a flat 10 an order on futures and options (F&O) contracts, tied to the future price of a stock or index. Its competitors Groww and Dhan charge a flat 20 per executed F&O order. Zerodha charges 20 for options and 20 or 0.03% of the order value, whichever is lower, for futures.

“With the 10 pricing, an active trader may get up to 50% savings on their brokerage, but they stay because of the product experience, the simplicity, and the speed,” Vaz said in an interview with Mint last month.

Sahi’s brokerage revenue depends on how often customers trade, making frequent traders particularly important to its business. Those who trade more than 100 times a month make up about half its base but account for about 80% of transactions, Vaz said.

Tackling cognitive load

Low brokerage fees and easy account opening are no longer enough to set brokers apart, Vaz said. Platforms are now competing by offering more market data and trading tools, but users must spend time learning how to use them. “We are actually drowning users in cognitive load,” he said, referring to the effort needed to process that information and make trading decisions.

Sahi's answer is a single screen that shows a trader's charts, option prices, open positions, orders and profit or loss, and lets them trade from the same place. On most apps, these sit on separate screens.

Sahi built its own charting engine, the software that displays price movements and indicators traders use to analyze the market. Developing it in-house allowed the company to integrate charts with order execution, so users can track prices and place trades from the same screen, Vaz said.

Also Read | Supernova in talks to raise $15–20 million from Vertex Ventures, Verlinvest

Deep-pocketed rivals

Sahi is still a small player. It had 281,028 active clients on the NSE in September, ranking 17th with a 0.61% share, according to NSE data. An active client is one who has traded at least once in the past year. Sahi's base grew 11% from August, the fastest among the top 20 brokers.

Groww leads with 13.45 million active clients, a 29% share and about twice Zerodha's 6.79 million. Dhan is eighth with 1.12 million. Groww, which entered stock broking in 2020, overtook Zerodha in September 2023, when it had 6.63 million active clients to Zerodha's 6.48 million. Zerodha had led since 2019.

Sahi also faces stiff competition from rivals that have raised much larger funding rounds. Groww raised about $596 million from investors before it listed in November 2025, and now has a market value of about 1.24 trillion. Dhan's parent, Raise Financial Services, raised $120 million at a $1.2 billion valuation in October 2025. Zerodha, which has never raised outside capital, reported a net profit of 4,283 crore in fiscal 2026.

Customer acquisition is a key expense for online brokers, which compete for attention through digital advertising, influencer partnerships and promotional offers. The challenge is not just getting someone to download an app or open an account, but persuading them to start trading and keep using the platform.

Word-of-mouth referrals and videos showcasing the app help keep Sahi’s customer acquisition costs down, Vaz said. But the company is not looking to compete with mass-market brokers on customer numbers. Instead, it is targeting people who want to manage their investments more actively, rather than those content to start a systematic investment plan (SIP) and leave it running. “There is a large base of people who are currently passive, but who would like to take control over their financial future,” he said.

Also Read | Early investors in Groww set to reap up to $498 million in block deal
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capitalRead more

, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsFormer Swiggy CTO’s trading app Sahi eyes up to $50 mn at $500 mn valuation
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