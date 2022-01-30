SAIL announces walk-in interviews for doctors' posts on 7 Feb. Check details here1 min read . 10:37 PM IST
- Candidates can check the official notification on the official site of SAIL on sail.co.in.
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications from candidates with a minimum of MBBS degree for doctor posts. Candidates can walk in interview on 7 February.
The notice has announced that all certificates and documents in support of eligibility will be verified only during document verification process before walk-in-interview.
The notice further mentioned that any candidate who does not fulfil the eligibility criteria will not be allowed to appear for the interview.
Vacancy Details
Super Specialist: 1 Post
Specialists: 7 Posts
General Duty Medical Officers: 6 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have MBBS degree to apply for the positions mentioned. Only those doctors who are registered with State Medical Council / Medical Council of India or having valid practitioner licence may apply.
Selection Process
Only those candidates who are found eligible by the Document Verification Committee will be allowed to appear in the Interview. - For final selection, merit list will be prepared in descending order separately for each discipline & category on the basis of total marks obtained in the Interview.
