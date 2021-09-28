The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairman on Tuesday said the company is ready to move to the next realm of expansion.

Addressing the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, SAIL chief Soma Mondal underlined the highlights of SAIL's FY21 financials for the company’s shareholders.

Describing FY21 as the year of ‘growth and scaling newer heights’ for SAIL, Soma Mondal said, SAIL posted its highest ever EBITDA of ₹13,740 crore which was higher by 23% over last year.

The factors which helped improve profitability, she said, included higher sales of secondary products, sale of iron ore fines, lower usage of other raw materials, improvement in techno-economic parameters, benefit in stores and spares expenses, decreased purchased power rates, reduction in interest charges, higher dividend income and forex exchange gain among others.

“The Profit Before Tax (PBT) of the company stood highest in the last ten years."

Citing the various challenges faced by the Company due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, the shareholders were informed about the measures taken by the Company to counter the impact of this pandemic.

Taking pro-active actions, the Company reworked its plans and strategies to sustain all round activities. Outlining some of those, she said, SAIL made optimal utilization of the operational facilities instead of operating greater number of facilities at sub-optimal level.

Along with reduction in cost by reducing consumption level for various inputs, the capital repairs were also preponed wherever feasible.

In these trying times, the company said it maximized sales volumes through potential channels like exports, dispatch to Railways while it reduced cash outflows by reviewing commitments and renegotiating contracts among others.

