SAIL plans 4,000 cr investment in Jharkhand to augment Gua mines capacity

"At the same time, we know that as we deepen the mines, the quality of ore becomes inferior. We are going for a beneficiation technology there to upgrade ore quality from existing 61 per cent to 63 per cent. We are investing both in beneficiation of expanding capacity along with a four-million-tonne pallet plant. The pallet plant is a greenfield project in Gua mines, and we will do it in three years," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}