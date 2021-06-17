NEW DELHI: Union steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra on Thursday that Steel Authority of India’s (SAIL) two steel plants in West Bengal will not face iron ore crisis due to a restructuring in the company.

In a letter to the West Bengal finance minister on Wednesday, Pradhan said there was no merit in the concern expressed by Mitra over iron ore supply to the two steel plants at Durgapur and Burnpur. Pradhan also ruled out the possibility of these plants having to pay market rate for iron ore.

The steel minister clarified that there was no plan to reduce employee strength of the company and that SAIL as a responsible employer will continue to take care of its employees. Pradhan said the steel plants in West Bengal are prestigious units in which SAIL has made large investments.

Mitra had on Tuesday urged the central government to not shift the raw materials division (RMD) of SAIL from Kolkata, saying that the move could impact the Durgapur and Burnpur steel plants and disrupt families of employees. Mitra had also expressed concern that these would be left with no captive mines and iron ore supplies if the raw materials division is dismantled.

Pradhan said iron ore is sent to all SAIL plants as per their annual production plan. Even though there is no iron ore mine in west Bengal, iron ore for the two steel plants in the state is sent from the SAIL mines located in other states. The present system of central co-ordination for raw material allocation to different plants from various mines of SAIL will continue.

The Durgapur Steel Plant is the only producer of forged railway wheels and axles in the country. It has a capacity of 2.2 million tonnes a year. The plant at Burnpur makes a range of products, over some of which it holds exclusive market dominance.

