SAIL turns to exports as debt piles up

A recent report from Edelweiss Securities said that SAIL would have an acute cash management problem if it goes ahead with the debt repayment plan of ₹3500 crore for FY21 and its cashflow from operations would be insufficient to repay the interest cost. SAIL’s borrowings have crossed ₹52,000 crore in April. The brokerage forecast an operating loss in the first half of this fiscal. To this, Chaudhary said: “During this period, whose borrowings have not gone up? As soon as domestic demand picks up, we will be able to bring down borrowings. I am keeping all my lenders informed about status of borrowing and the steps we have been taking and they appreciate that this is a difficult period for everyone, including SAIL. We have not availed of RBI’s moratorium on loan repayments. We have a credibility in the market and a reputation of not asking for any adjustment or postponements of payment; we will meet all our repayment obligations."