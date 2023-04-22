SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant and TCIL sign pact to pioneer 5G application1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 03:17 PM IST
- The partnership aims to provide innovative solutions for steel manufacturing, as well as in SAIL mines and collieries throughout Jharkhand and smart cities.
SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) to explore the potential of 5G, IT, and telecom technologies within its facilities, including mines and collieries, Central Coal Supply Organization, and the SAIL Refractory Unit in Jharkhand.
