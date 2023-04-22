Hello User
Home / Companies / News /  SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant and TCIL sign pact to pioneer 5G application

1 min read . 03:17 PM IST Livemint
  • The partnership aims to provide innovative solutions for steel manufacturing, as well as in SAIL mines and collieries throughout Jharkhand and smart cities.

SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) to explore the potential of 5G, IT, and telecom technologies within its facilities, including mines and collieries, Central Coal Supply Organization, and the SAIL Refractory Unit in Jharkhand. 

The MoU, signed on 21 April, 2023, positions SAIL-BSL as the first Indian public sector undertaking to initiate a dedicated 5G network, which will be set up in collaboration with TCIL.

The partnership aims to provide innovative solutions for steel manufacturing, as well as in SAIL mines and collieries throughout Jharkhand and smart cities. Alka Selot Asthana, executive director (IT & Telecom) at SAIL-BSL, emphasized TCIL's expertise and resources in deploying, testing, commissioning, and maintaining 5G, IT, and telecom technologies. She also highlighted the potential for green data centers, robust networks, real-time data analysis, and process improvements.

The MoU is expected to accelerate the digital transformation of SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant and create new opportunities, according to a company statement.

 

