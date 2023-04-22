SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant and TCIL sign pact to pioneer 5G application

The partnership aims to provide innovative solutions for steel manufacturing, as well as in SAIL mines and collieries throughout Jharkhand and smart cities. Alka Selot Asthana, executive director (IT & Telecom) at SAIL-BSL, emphasized TCIL's expertise and resources in deploying, testing, commissioning, and maintaining 5G, IT, and telecom technologies. She also highlighted the potential for green data centers, robust networks, real-time data analysis, and process improvements.

