Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Saint-Gobain Agreed to Buy GCP Applied Technologies

Saint-Gobain Agreed to Buy GCP Applied Technologies

AFP
1 min read . 08:31 PM IST KIM RICHTERS, The Wall Street Journal

  • The French construction-materials company plans to take over all outstanding shares of GCP for $32 a share in cash

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA said Monday that it has agreed to acquire GCP Applied Technologies in a deal valued at around $2.3 billion.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA said Monday that it has agreed to acquire GCP Applied Technologies in a deal valued at around $2.3 billion.

The French construction-materials company plans to take over all outstanding shares of GCP for $32 a share in cash. The price represents a premium of 39% above the volume-weighted average price of each GCP share for the 30 trading days ended on Nov. 30, it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The French construction-materials company plans to take over all outstanding shares of GCP for $32 a share in cash. The price represents a premium of 39% above the volume-weighted average price of each GCP share for the 30 trading days ended on Nov. 30, it said.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal but it still is subject to GCP shareholders’ approval. GCP investors Starboard Value LP and Standard Industries Inc. have pledged to vote their respective stakes in favor of the deal, Saint-Gobain said.

“Saint-Gobain expects to benefit from at least $13 million Ebitda impact from top-line synergies thanks to an enlarged commercial platform to the benefit of its customers and cross-selling opportunities in multiple geographies," said the company.

It expects the transaction to close by the end of next year.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

MINT PREMIUM See All

MSP no silver bullet to improve farmer incomes

5 Stocks to Watch Out for Amid the Omicron Outbreak

Sensex Trades Lower Tracking Weak Global Cues; IT & ...

Why HDFC AMC finds greater value in large and  small-ca ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!