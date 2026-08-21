Saint-Gobain’s India CEO wants to change how Indians build homes and offices, using gypsum boards and glass wool

MUMBAI: French glass and building materials maker Saint-Gobain has a new mission. Its India chief executive officer Sreedhar N wants to change how people in the country build their homes and offices, making a shift away from traditional materials like brick and concrete towards gypsum boards.
The company, the market leader for gypsum boards in India, is investing in influencing how Indians think of buildings by working with architects and real estate developers. It is training construction workers to work with materials like gypsum board, glass wool, stone wool and glass that offer better sound and thermal insulation than brick walls.