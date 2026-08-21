Saint-Gobain’s India CEO wants to change how Indians build homes and offices, using gypsum boards and glass wool

MUMBAI: French glass and building materials maker Saint-Gobain has a new mission. Its India chief executive officer Sreedhar N wants to change how people in the country build their homes and offices, making a shift away from traditional materials like brick and concrete towards gypsum boards.
MUMBAI: French glass and building materials maker Saint-Gobain has a new mission. Its India chief executive officer Sreedhar N wants to change how people in the country build their homes and offices, making a shift away from traditional materials like brick and concrete towards gypsum boards.
The company, the market leader for gypsum boards in India, is investing in influencing how Indians think of buildings by working with architects and real estate developers. It is training construction workers to work with materials like gypsum board, glass wool, stone wool and glass that offer better sound and thermal insulation than brick walls.
The company, the market leader for gypsum boards in India, is investing in influencing how Indians think of buildings by working with architects and real estate developers. It is training construction workers to work with materials like gypsum board, glass wool, stone wool and glass that offer better sound and thermal insulation than brick walls.
The company has also stepped-up engagement with the central government and state governments to promote building codes around insulation and material use. The campaign is the top agenda item for Sreedhar, who took the mantle of India chief at the company in April last year after serving as its global chief financial officer for over six years.
“Ever since I have landed here, I’m only doing this,” he said in an interview at the company’s office in Mumbai, referring to efforts to change the way Indians think about buildings.
The company is planning influencer campaigns to promote consumer adoption of newer construction techniques that are more expensive but can offer greater cost savings over the years, Sreedhar claimed.
The strategy is not new. Asian Paints is also diversifying from paints to segments such as waterproofing, decorative lighting and fenestration – the arrangement of windows and doors in buildings – to grab a larger share of home improvement budgets.
However, instead of diversifying into other product categories that customers are already buying, Saint-Gobain is looking to change customer habits and push them to newer materials altogether.
Western concept
Gypsum boards and insulation wool to make dry walls is a concept widely adopted in the west. Dry walls are said to be 90% lighter than brick walls and offer five times better thermal insulation, saving construction and cooling costs for buildings.
Besides these, the company is pushing for greater adoption of glass that can offer better sound and thermal insulation and construction chemicals that are better for waterproofing than conventional methods.
Saint-Gobain is big in the float glass segment but focuses on the premium end of the market. The company is relatively small in the construction chemicals industry, which it has only recently entered.
Over the past year, Saint-Gobain has signed a memorandum of understanding with the CEPT University in Ahmedabad to influence upcoming architects about the use of newer construction materials.
It has engaged with 20 leading real estate developers including Oberoi Realty and K Raheja Corps to promote its materials. It is also exploring investment in trade schools to teach workers how to handle these materials.
So, why would the first non-French, global CFO of a 350-year-old multinational company move to lead a smaller market that brings less than a tenth of its revenue? Definitely not to lead the company to a domestic capital markets listing, Sreedhar asserted.
“To make it a listed company, the kind of hassles you will go through will be phenomenal. And you can do that if the company needs money. You see the cash generation after I took over as a group CFO. Today, we have less than half of the leverage and the debt that we had and our cash generation has gone three times more,” he said.
The transfer was Sreedhar’s choice because there is more to achieve in his home country.
“If I was driven by the number, title and the power, then I should have continued as a global CFO because my CEO was not very keen that I go back. I've come back with the purpose because genuinely, I think there's so much to achieve,” he said. “Fifty percent of the world's population is in my region. So, from a potential point of view, for the coming decade, nowhere in the world can compete with Asia Pacific.”