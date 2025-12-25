Zach Haroutunian was a student in Boston in 2014 when he began frequenting Saks Fifth Avenue for Balenciaga sneakers, Dolce & Gabbana bags and other designer clothes. He became a client of one of the store’s top stylists—Suhail Kwatra. The two became friends, sometimes going to dinner and galas together.
Saks clients complained about stylist long before he was accused of $400,000 scam
SummarySuhail Kwatra—Boston’s self-proclaimed Fashion Whisperer—continued to dress the city’s wealthy long after several clients questioned mysterious charges on their credit cards.
