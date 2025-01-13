Employees of IT giant Infosys may get letters regarding their salary hikes in February 2025, according to a report by The Economic Times citing sources. It added that the hikes for the September 2022 to October 2023 period.

All employees at job level five and below are likely to get raise from February, with effect from January 1, 2025, in what will be a sweet start this new year, the report added, citing employees who heard the update from a senior executive during the town hall. These includes consultants, senior engineers, software engineers, and system engineers.

It added that Infosys did not respond to the paper's queries. Livemint could not independently verify the story.

Senior Employees To Get Hikes in March Further, employees at job level six and above will get their letters in March, with effect from April, it added. These includes, delivery managers, managers, senior delivery managers and senior managers among others, it added.

Notably, in an earnings call in October, CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said pay hikes could be expected in two phases in January and April. Rating letters were sent in December to employees, as per the report.

Infosys employees usually get their annual hikes in June, effective from July, but that was paused in 2024.

The company posted a net profit of 6,506.00 Crores in its last quarter.

Last week, the combined market capitalization of five of the top-10 most-valued companies fell by ₹1,85,952.31 crore, with HDFC Bank experiencing the largest decline, aligning with a weak trend in the domestic stock market. However, Infosys was among the five gainers with valuation up ₹11,792.44 crore to ₹8,16,626.78 crore.