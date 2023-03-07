Salcomp to expand India ops, plans to triple sales to $3 bn2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:47 PM IST
- Salcomp produces around 100 million chargers a year at its seven factories across India, or a fifth of its global manufacturing capabilities.
NEW DELHI : Salcomp Plc., the world’s largest producer of mobile phone chargers, and a key supplier to Apple Inc., is looking to invest up to ₹1,800 crore to expand its India operations in the next two to three years. It is also set to introduce new products like electric vehicle chargers, solar microinverters, hydropower electronics equipment and components.
