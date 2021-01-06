Sale of SAIL’s units may not fill Centre’s coffers

“Alternative mechanism for disinvestment headed by home minister Amit Shah has cleared the business transfer agreement (of SAIL’s plants) that will be shared with qualified bidders and their comments will be sought. In this case, the financial bids may come before March, but security clearance, competition commission clearance may take some time depending on who qualifies. We are still hopeful of the transaction getting completed in FY21. We are keeping our fingers crossed," the official said.