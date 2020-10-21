Sales, ability to repay debt fell in Q1: RBI

RBI also pointed out on Tuesday that with a moderation in earnings, the interest coverage ratio (ICR) of manufacturing firms moderated further to 2.4 in the quarter to June from 3.5 in the previous quarter. ICR is the ratio of a company’s earnings before interest and tax to interest expenses and is a measure of the debt-servicing capacity. The downward trend, visible even before covid hit, signals reduced margin of safety for these firms against a backdrop of weak sales and profit growth.